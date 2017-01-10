Vulnerability Note VU#767208

Original Release date: 10 Jan 2017 | Last revised: 10 Jan 2017

Overview

On the iOS platform, the ThreatMetrix SDK versions prior to 3.2 fail to validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may allow an attacker to perform a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack.

Description

ThreatMetrix is a security library for mobile applications, which aims to provide fraud prevention and device identity capabilities. The ThreatMetrix SDK versions prior to 3.2 do not validate SSL certificates on the iOS platform.

Impact

An attacker on the same network as or upstream from the iOS device may be able to view or modify ThreatMetrix network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS.

Solution

Apply an update This issue has been addressed in ThreatMetrix SDK versions 3.2 and later. Any iOS application that uses a vulnerable version of the ThreatMetrix SDK will need to be regenerated with an updated version of the library.

Avoid untrusted networks



Avoid using untrusted networks, including public WiFi. Using your device on an untrusted network increases the chance of falling victim to a MITM attack.

Vendor Information

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated ThreatMetrix Affected 04 Jan 2017

If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know

CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector Base 4.8 AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:N Temporal 4.0 E:F/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 3.9 CDP:ND/TD:ND/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.

This document was written by Will Dormann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3182

Date Public: 10 Jan 2017

Date First Published: 10 Jan 2017

Date Last Updated: 10 Jan 2017

Document Revision: 9