Vulnerability Note VU#767208
ThreatMetrix SDK for iOS fails to validate SSL certificates
Overview
On the iOS platform, the ThreatMetrix SDK versions prior to 3.2 fail to validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may allow an attacker to perform a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack.
Description
ThreatMetrix is a security library for mobile applications, which aims to provide fraud prevention and device identity capabilities. The ThreatMetrix SDK versions prior to 3.2 do not validate SSL certificates on the iOS platform.
Impact
An attacker on the same network as or upstream from the iOS device may be able to view or modify ThreatMetrix network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS.
Solution
Apply an update
This issue has been addressed in ThreatMetrix SDK versions 3.2 and later. Any iOS application that uses a vulnerable version of the ThreatMetrix SDK will need to be regenerated with an updated version of the library.
Avoid untrusted networks
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|ThreatMetrix
|Affected
|04 Jan 2017
|10 Jan 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|4.8
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:N
|Temporal
|4.0
|E:F/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|3.9
|CDP:ND/TD:ND/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
This vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.
This document was written by Will Dormann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3182
- Date Public: 10 Jan 2017
- Date First Published: 10 Jan 2017
- Date Last Updated: 10 Jan 2017
- Document Revision: 9
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.