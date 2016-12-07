Vulnerability Note VU#768331
ForeScout CounterACT SecureConnector agent is vulnerable to privilege escalation
Overview
On Windows endpoints, the SecureConnector agent is vulnerable to privilege escalation whereby an authenticated unprivileged user can obtain administrator privileges on the endpoint by causing the SecureConnector agent to execute arbitrary code.
Description
On Windows endpoints, the SecureConnector agent must run under the local SYSTEM account or another administrator account in order to enable full functionality of the agent. The typical configuration is for the agent to run as a Windows service under the local SYSTEM account. The SecureConnector agent runs various plugin scripts and executables on the endpoint in order to gather and report information about the host to the CounterACT management appliance. The SecureConnector agent downloads these scripts and executables as needed from the CounterACT management appliance and runs them on the endpoint.
CWE-378: Creation of Temporary File with Insecure Permissions - CVE-2016-9485
Impact
A local unprivileged attacker may gain SYSTEM privileges on an affected machine.
Solution
Apply an update
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|ForeScout
|Affected
|-
|07 Dec 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|6.6
|AV:L/AC:M/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|5.9
|E:POC/RL:ND/RC:C
|Environmental
|4.4
|CDP:N/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://www.forescout.com/products/counteract/
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/378.html
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/379.html
Credit
Thanks to Brendan Saulsbury, Ariel Montano Cardenas, and Matthew Hyde for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-9485 CVE-2016-9486
- Date Public: 07 Dec 2016
- Date First Published: 07 Dec 2016
- Date Last Updated: 07 Dec 2016
- Document Revision: 8
