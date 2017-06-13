Vulnerability Note VU#768399
HPE SiteScope contains multiple vulnerabilities
Original Release date: 13 Jun 2017 | Last revised: 13 Jun 2017
Overview
HPE's SiteScope is vulnerable to several cryptographic issues, insufficiently protected credentials, and missing authentication.
Description
HPE's SiteScope is vulnerable to several vulnerabilities. The researcher reports that version 11.31.461 is affected; other versions may also be impacted. CERT/CC has not received further information on affected versions from HPE.
CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function
Previously reported as ZDI-12-176 in 2012, SightScope version 11.31.461 and possibly other versions do not properly authenticate users before allowing file access. Successful exploits allows attackers to bypass security restrictions and to perform unauthorized actions such as downloading arbitrary files from the system. A Metasploit module hp_sitescope_getfileinternal_access released in 2012 is confirmed by the reporter to still work against version 11.31.461.
CWE-321: Use of Hard-coded Cryptographic Key
SightScope version 11.31.461 and possibly other versions contains hardcoded encryption keys in the ss_pu.jar library allowing attackers to decrypt sensitive data such as the user credentials contained in configuration files.
CWE-327: Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
SightScope version 11.31.461 and possibly other versions in some cases uses custom cryptographic functions (e.g., OldEncryptionHandler in ss_pu.jar) to protect sensitive data such as credentials contained in configuration files. For example, the _httpSecureKeyPassword and _httpSecureKeystorePassword configuration items located in master.config are encrypted with the OldEncryptionHandler in some cases.
CWE-522: Insufficiently Protected Credentials
SightScope version 11.31.461 and possibly other versions passes credentials stored in Credential Profiles in plaintext back to the client over HTTP.
The researcher has published a blog post about these issues.
The CVSS score below is based on hard-coded cryptographic key.
Impact
An unauthenticated, remote attacker may be able to access arbitrary files from the system running SiteScope, or obtain credentials to SiteScope.
Solution
Disable old APIs
According to HPE, for SiteScope version 11.24 IP7 and onwards, administrators may set an undocumented flag called "_disableOldAPIs=true" that can be set in the "groups/master.config" file. Setting this flag will prevent unauthenticated services from being executed.
Enable key management
According to HPE, the hardcoded keys (CWE-321) are used for backward compatibility and obfuscation. For encryption, Key Management can be enabled which will mitigate this vulnerability. For enabling Key Management please refer SiteScope Deployment Guide - Chapter 20: Configuring SiteScope to Use a Custom Key for Data Encryption.
According to HPE, ss_pu.jar (CWE-327) contains only obfuscation keys and those keys are not used for encryption. Customizable cryptographic keys are generated during key management. Encryption is done by key management in SiteScope. Please refer SiteScope Deployment Guide - Chapter 20: Configuring SiteScope to Use a Custom Key for Data Encryption.
According to HPE, the CWE-522 vulnerability is expected to have an update in Q3 2017. The following workarounds may help mitigate these issues.
Require TLS/SSL
Ensure that the system using SiteScope requires TLS/SSL for access to mitigate the insufficently protected credentials.
Restrict access
Restrict network access to SiteScope systems to trusted and authorized hosts and networks. Separate management networks from general purpose user networks. Do not allow access from untrusted networks such as the internet.
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|Affected
|24 Apr 2017
|13 Jun 2017
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.8
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:N/A:N
|Temporal
|7.0
|E:F/RL:W/RC:C
|Environmental
|5.3
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
Thanks to Richard Kelley for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
