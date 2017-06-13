Vulnerability Note VU#768399

HPE's SiteScope is vulnerable to several vulnerabilities. The researcher reports that version 11.31.461 is affected; other versions may also be impacted. CERT/CC has not received further information on affected versions from HPE. CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function



Previously reported as ZDI-12-176 in 2012, SightScope version 11.31.461 and possibly other versions do not properly authenticate users before allowing file access. Successful exploits allows attackers to bypass security restrictions and to perform unauthorized actions such as downloading arbitrary files from the system. A Metasploit module hp_sitescope_getfileinternal_access released in 2012 is confirmed by the reporter to still work against version 11.31.461.



CWE-321: Use of Hard-coded Cryptographic Key



SightScope version 11.31.461 and possibly other versions contains hardcoded encryption keys in the ss_pu.jar library allowing attackers to decrypt sensitive data such as the user credentials contained in configuration files.



CWE-327: Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm



SightScope version 11.31.461 and possibly other versions in some cases uses custom cryptographic functions (e.g., OldEncryptionHandler in ss_pu.jar ) to protect sensitive data such as credentials contained in configuration files. For example, the _httpSecureKeyPassword and _httpSecureKeystorePassword configuration items located in master.config are encrypted with the OldEncryptionHandler in some cases.



CWE-522: Insufficiently Protected Credentials



SightScope version 11.31.461 and possibly other versions passes credentials stored in Credential Profiles in plaintext back to the client over HTTP.



The researcher has published a blog post about these issues.



The CVSS score below is based on hard-coded cryptographic key.