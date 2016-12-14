Vulnerability Note VU#779243

EpubCheck is a tool to validate that EPUB files follow the proper format. It can be used as a stand alone command line utility, or included in a project (most commonly being epub readers) as a library.

CWE-611: Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference ('XXE') - CVE-2016-9487

EpubCheck 4.0.1 does not properly restrict resolving external entities when parsing XML in EPUB files during validation. An attacker who supplies a specially crafted EPUB file may be able to exploit this behavior to read arbitrary files, or have the victim execute arbitrary requests on his behalf, abusing the victim's trust relationship with other entities.