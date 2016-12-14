Vulnerability Note VU#779243
EpubCheck 4.0.1 contains a XML external entity processing vulnerability
Overview
EpubCheck 4.0.1 is vulnerable to external XML entity processing attacks.
Description
EpubCheck is a tool to validate that EPUB files follow the proper format. It can be used as a stand alone command line utility, or included in a project (most commonly being epub readers) as a library.
CWE-611: Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference ('XXE') - CVE-2016-9487
Impact
A remote attacker may be able to access arbitrary files on a system, or cause the system execute arbitrary requests.
Solution
Apply an update
EpubCheck has released version 4.0.2 to address the vulnerability.
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Adobe
|Affected
|-
|13 Dec 2016
|Apple
|Affected
|-
|14 Dec 2016
|International Digital Publishing Forum
|Affected
|13 Oct 2016
|09 Dec 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|6.8
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
|Temporal
|5.9
|E:--/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|4.5
|CDP:N/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://github.com/IDPF/epubcheck
- http://idpf.org/epub
- https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/Digital-Editions/apsb16-45.html
- https://support.apple.com/HT207432
Credit
Thanks to Craig Arendt for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-9487
- Date Public: 13 Dec 2016
- Date First Published: 13 Dec 2016
- Date Last Updated: 14 Dec 2016
- Document Revision: 13
