Vulnerability Note VU#791496
Mozilla Firefox SVG animation nsSMILTimeContainer use-after-free vulnerability
Overview
Mozilla Firefox contains a use-after-free vulnerability in the SVG animation functionality, which may allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.
Description
Mozilla Firefox supports SVG animation through the use of SMIL. The nsSMILTimeContainer object contains a use-after-free vulnerability, which can allow arbitrary code execution.
Exploit code for this vulnerability is publicly available, which specifically targets the Tor Browser Bundle.
Impact
By convincing a use to view specially-crafted web content, a remote-unauthenticated attacker may be able to execute arbitrary code on an affected system.
Solution
Apply an update
Disable JavaScript
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Mozilla
|Affected
|-
|30 Nov 2016
|Tor
|Affected
|-
|30 Nov 2016
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.5
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
|Temporal
|6.5
|E:H/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|6.5
|CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2016-92/
- https://hg.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/rev/adcc39e3cad0
- https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1321066
- https://blog.gdatasoftware.com/2016/11/29346-firefox-0-day-targeting-tor-users
- http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2458544
Credit
This document was written by Will Dormann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-9079
- Date Public: 29 Nov 2016
- Date First Published: 30 Nov 2016
- Date Last Updated: 02 Dec 2016
- Document Revision: 14
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.