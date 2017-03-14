Vulnerability Note VU#834067
Apache Struts 2 is vulnerable to remote code execution
Overview
Apache Struts, versions 2.3.5 - 2.3.31 and 2.5 - 2.5.10, is vulnerable to code injection leading to remote code execution (RCE).
Description
CWE-94: Improper Control of Generation of Code - CVE-2017-5638
An attacker can execute arbitrary OGNL code included in the "Content-Type" header of a file upload.
Impact
An unauthenticated remote attacker can execute arbitrary commands with the privileges of the user running Apache Struts.
Solution
Apply an update
If you are unable to update Struts, please see the workaround suggested by Apache here.
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Apache Struts
|Affected
|-
|14 Mar 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|10.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|8.7
|E:H/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|8.7
|CDP:N/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-045
- http://blog.talosintelligence.com/2017/03/apache-0-day-exploited.html
- https://www.imperva.com/blog/2017/03/cve-2017-5638-new-remote-code-execution-rce-vulnerability-in-apache-struts-2/
- http://blog.trendmicro.com/trendlabs-security-intelligence/cve-2017-5638-apache-struts-vulnerability-remote-code-execution/
- https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/issues/8064
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/41570/
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/94.html
Credit
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-5638
- Date Public: 06 Mar 2017
- Date First Published: 14 Mar 2017
- Date Last Updated: 14 Mar 2017
- Document Revision: 7
