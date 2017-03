Vulnerability Note VU#834067

Original Release date: 14 Mar 2017 | Last revised: 14 Mar 2017

Overview

Apache Struts, versions 2.3.5 - 2.3.31 and 2.5 - 2.5.10, is vulnerable to code injection leading to remote code execution (RCE).

Description

CWE-94: Improper Control of Generation of Code - CVE-2017-5638 An attacker can execute arbitrary OGNL code included in the "Content-Type" header of a file upload.



This vulnerability is actively being exploited.

Impact

An unauthenticated remote attacker can execute arbitrary commands with the privileges of the user running Apache Struts.

Solution

Apply an update

Update to Apache Struts 2.3.32 or 2.5.10.1

If you are unable to update Struts, please see the workaround suggested by Apache here.

References

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-5638

Date Public: 06 Mar 2017

Date First Published: 14 Mar 2017

Date Last Updated: 14 Mar 2017

Document Revision: 7