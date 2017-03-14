Vulnerability Note VU#834067

Apache Struts 2 is vulnerable to remote code execution

Original Release date: 14 Mar 2017 | Last revised: 14 Mar 2017

Overview

Apache Struts, versions 2.3.5 - 2.3.31 and 2.5 - 2.5.10, is vulnerable to code injection leading to remote code execution (RCE).

Description

CWE-94: Improper Control of Generation of Code - CVE-2017-5638

An attacker can execute arbitrary OGNL code included in the "Content-Type" header of a file upload.

This vulnerability is actively being exploited.

Impact

An unauthenticated remote attacker can execute arbitrary commands with the privileges of the user running Apache Struts.

Solution

Apply an update
Update to Apache Struts 2.3.32 or 2.5.10.1

If you are unable to update Struts, please see the workaround suggested by Apache here.

Vendor Information (Learn More)

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
Apache StrutsAffected-14 Mar 2017
If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know.

CVSS Metrics (Learn More)

Group Score Vector
Base 10.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
Temporal 8.7 E:H/RL:OF/RC:C
Environmental 8.7 CDP:N/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2017-5638
  • Date Public: 06 Mar 2017
  • Date First Published: 14 Mar 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 14 Mar 2017
  • Document Revision: 7

Feedback

If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.