Vulnerability Note VU#846103
Sungard eTRAKiT3 may be vulnerable to SQL injection
Overview
According to the reporter, the Sungard eTRAKiT3 software version 3.2.1.17 may be vulnerable to SQL injection which may allow a remote unauthenticated attacker to run a subset of SQL commands against the back-end database.
Description
CWE-89: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ('SQL Injection') - CVE-2016-6566
According to the reporter, the valueAsString parameter inside the JSON payload contained by the ucLogin_txtLoginId_ClientStat POST parameter is not properly validated. An unauthenticated remote attacker may be able to modify the POST request and insert a SQL query which may then be executed by the backend server. According to the reporter, eTRAKiT 3.2.1.17 was tested, but other versions may also be vulnerable.
Impact
A remote unauthenticated attacker may be able to run a subset of SQL commands against the back-end database.
Solution
Apply a patch
However, affected users may also consider the following workaround:
Restrict access
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Sungard
|Affected
|21 Oct 2016
|12 Dec 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|9.3
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|8.0
|E:POC/RL:U/RC:UR
|Environmental
|6.0
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
Thanks to Illumant for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6566
- Date Public: 06 Dec 2016
- Date First Published: 06 Dec 2016
- Date Last Updated: 12 Dec 2016
- Document Revision: 33
