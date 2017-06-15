Vulnerability Note VU#846320
Samsung Magician fails to update itself securely
Overview
Samsung Magician fails to securely check for and retrieve updates, which an allow an authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code with administrator privileges.
Description
Samsung Magician is a management utility for Samsung SSDs. Prior to version 5.0, Samsung Magician checks for and retrieves updates over HTTP. Prior to version 5.1, Samsung Magician uses HTTPS to perform update operations, however it does not validate SSL certificates.
Impact
An attacker on the same network as, or who can otherwise affect network traffic from, a Samsung Magician user can cause the Magician update process to execute arbitrary code with system administrator privileges.
Solution
Apply an update
This issue is addressed in Samsung Magician 5.1. Note that because the update mechanism is vulnerable, do not use the self-update mechanism for Samsung Magician to obtain the fixed version.
Avoid untrusted networks
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Samsung Memory
|Affected
|24 Apr 2017
|15 Jun 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|8.3
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|6.5
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|4.9
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://vuls.cert.org/confluence/display/tools/CERT+Tapioca
- https://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/minisite/ssd/product/consumer/magician.html
- http://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/minisite/ssd/download/tools.html
Credit
This vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.
This document was written by Will Dormann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3218
- Date Public: 15 Jun 2017
- Date First Published: 15 Jun 2017
- Date Last Updated: 15 Jun 2017
- Document Revision: 11
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.