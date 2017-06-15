Vulnerability Note VU#846320

Original Release date: 15 Jun 2017 | Last revised: 15 Jun 2017

Overview

Samsung Magician fails to securely check for and retrieve updates, which an allow an authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code with administrator privileges.

Description

Samsung Magician is a management utility for Samsung SSDs. Prior to version 5.0, Samsung Magician checks for and retrieves updates over HTTP. Prior to version 5.1, Samsung Magician uses HTTPS to perform update operations, however it does not validate SSL certificates.

Impact

An attacker on the same network as, or who can otherwise affect network traffic from, a Samsung Magician user can cause the Magician update process to execute arbitrary code with system administrator privileges.

Solution

Apply an update This issue is addressed in Samsung Magician 5.1. Note that because the update mechanism is vulnerable, do not use the self-update mechanism for Samsung Magician to obtain the fixed version.

Avoid untrusted networks



Avoid using untrusted networks, including public WiFi. Using your device on an untrusted network increases the chance of falling victim to a MITM attack.

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Samsung Memory Affected 24 Apr 2017

Group Score Vector Base 8.3 AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C Temporal 6.5 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 4.9 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.

This document was written by Will Dormann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3218

Date Public: 15 Jun 2017

Date First Published: 15 Jun 2017

Date Last Updated: 15 Jun 2017

Document Revision: 11