Vulnerability Note VU#865216
CodeLathe FileCloud is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery
Overview
CodeLathe FileCloud, version 13.0.0.32841 and earlier, is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery (CSRF).
Description
CWE-352: Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) - CVE-2016-6578
CodeLathe FileCloud is an "is an Enterprise File Access, Sync and Share solution that runs on-premise." FileCloud, version 13.0.0.32841 and earlier, contains a global cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability. An attacker can perform actions with the same permissions as a victim user, provided the victim has an active session and is induced to trigger the malicious request.
Impact
A remote, unauthenticated attacker may be able to induce an authenticated user into making an unintentional request to the FileCloud server that will be treated as an authentic request.
Solution
Apply an update
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|CodeLathe
|Affected
|16 Sep 2016
|14 Dec 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|6.8
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
|Temporal
|5.3
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|4.0
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://www.getfilecloud.com/
- https://www.getfilecloud.com/releasenotes/
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/352.html
Credit
Thanks to Stéphane Adamiste for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Joel Land.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6578
- Date Public: 13 Jan 2017
- Date First Published: 13 Jan 2017
- Date Last Updated: 13 Jan 2017
- Document Revision: 7
