Vulnerability Note VU#865216

CodeLathe FileCloud is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery

Original Release date: 13 Jan 2017 | Last revised: 13 Jan 2017

Overview

CodeLathe FileCloud, version 13.0.0.32841 and earlier, is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery (CSRF).

Description

CWE-352: Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) - CVE-2016-6578

CodeLathe FileCloud is an "is an Enterprise File Access, Sync and Share solution that runs on-premise." FileCloud, version 13.0.0.32841 and earlier, contains a global cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability. An attacker can perform actions with the same permissions as a victim user, provided the victim has an active session and is induced to trigger the malicious request.

Impact

A remote, unauthenticated attacker may be able to induce an authenticated user into making an unintentional request to the FileCloud server that will be treated as an authentic request.

Solution

Apply an update

The vendor has released version 14.0 to address this vulnerability. Users are encouraged to view the release notes and update to the latest release.

Vendor Information

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
CodeLatheAffected16 Sep 201614 Dec 2016
CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector
Base 6.8 AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
Temporal 5.3 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
Environmental 4.0 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Stéphane Adamiste for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Joel Land.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6578
  • Date Public: 13 Jan 2017
  • Date First Published: 13 Jan 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 13 Jan 2017
  • Document Revision: 7

