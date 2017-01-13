Vulnerability Note VU#865216

CWE-352: Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) - CVE-2016-6578 CodeLathe FileCloud is an "is an Enterprise File Access, Sync and Share solution that runs on-premise." FileCloud, version 13.0.0.32841 and earlier, contains a global cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability. An attacker can perform actions with the same permissions as a victim user, provided the victim has an active session and is induced to trigger the malicious request.