Vulnerability Note VU#909240

Disable the WebEx ActiveX control in Internet Explorer



The vulnerable WebEx ActiveX control can be disabled in Internet Explorer by setting the kill bit for the following CLSID:

{ E06E2E99-0AA1-11D4-ABA6-0060082AA75C }

More information about how to set the kill bit is available in Microsoft Support Document 240797 . Alternatively, the following text can be saved as a .REG file and imported to set the kill bit for this control:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00



[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\ActiveX Compatibility\{ E06E2E99-0AA1-11D4-ABA6-0060082AA75C }]

"Compatibility Flags"=dword:00000400

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\ActiveX Compatibility\{ E06E2E99-0AA1-11D4-ABA6-0060082AA75C }]

"Compatibility Flags"=dword:00000400

Since Internet Explorer version 8, ActiveX controls require per-site activation before they execute. Note, however, that per-site ActiveX in Internet Explorer occurs on the domain level, rather than the subdomain level. For example, if a user has agreed to run the WebEx ActiveX control on any foo.webex.com domain, then it will run without prompting on any bar.webex.com domain.



Disable the WebEx plugin in Firefox



The vulnerable WebEx Firefox plugin can be disabled by visiting about:addons , viewing the Plugins section and selecting Never Activate for the ActiveTouch General Plugin Container plugin.



Note that in the default configuration of Firefox, the browser will prompt the user before running the plugin upon visiting each new subdomain. This may help prevent a "drive-by download" attack without user interaction on Firefox.



Uninstall WebEx software



According to the Cisco Security Advisory, this vulnerability can be mitigated on all browsers by running the Meeting Services Removal Tool, which is available from https://help.webex.com/docs/DOC-2672.