Vulnerability Note VU#921560

Original Release date: 10 Apr 2017 | Last revised: 10 Apr 2017

Overview

The Microsoft OLE2Link object contains an unspecified vulnerability, which can allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.

Description

The Microsoft OLE2Link object contains an unspecified vulnerability. This vulnerability is reportedly being exploited in the wild. The exploits used in the wild have the following characteristics: The document that triggers the OLE2Link vulnerability is an RTF document that masquerades as a Microsoft Word DOC file.

The exploit connects to a remote server to obtain an execute an HTA file, which contains VBScript to be executed by the client. Note that depending on the nature of the vulnerability, it may be possible to target Microsoft Windows components other than Microsoft Word. This vulnerability reportedly affects all versions of Microsoft Office, including Office 2016 on Windows 10. It is also reported that Microsoft Office Protected View can help prevent exploitation without user interaction.



This vulnerability is reportedly being exploited in the wild.

Impact

By convincing a user to open a specially-crafted document, an unauthenticated remote attacker may be able to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. Please consider the following workarounds;

Block RTF documents in Microsoft Word



RTF documents can be blocked in Microsoft Word by using the File Block Settings in the Microsoft Office Trust Center. For example, the following registry values can be used to block the opening of RTF documents in Word 2016:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00



[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Office\16.0\Word\Security\FileBlock]

"OpenInProtectedView"=dword:00000000

"RtfFiles"=dword:00000002

For other versions of Office, the path above will need to be modified to match the version number associated with the installed version of Office.

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 7.5 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P Temporal 6.8 E:F/RL:W/RC:C Environmental 6.8 CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Public exploitation of this vulnerability was reported by McAfee and FireEye.

This document was written by Will Dormann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: Unknown

Date Public: 07 Apr 2017

Date First Published: 10 Apr 2017

Date Last Updated: 10 Apr 2017

Document Revision: 13