Vulnerability Note VU#921560
Microsoft OLE2Link object contains an unspecified vulnerability
Overview
The Microsoft OLE2Link object contains an unspecified vulnerability, which can allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.
Description
The Microsoft OLE2Link object contains an unspecified vulnerability. This vulnerability is reportedly being exploited in the wild. The exploits used in the wild have the following characteristics:
Impact
By convincing a user to open a specially-crafted document, an unauthenticated remote attacker may be able to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. Please consider the following workarounds;
Block RTF documents in Microsoft Word
[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Office\16.0\Word\Security\FileBlock]
"OpenInProtectedView"=dword:00000000
"RtfFiles"=dword:00000002
For other versions of Office, the path above will need to be modified to match the version number associated with the installed version of Office.
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Microsoft Corporation
|Affected
|-
|10 Apr 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.5
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
|Temporal
|6.8
|E:F/RL:W/RC:C
|Environmental
|6.8
|CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://www.fireeye.com/blog/threat-research/2017/04/acknowledgement_ofa.html
- https://securingtomorrow.mcafee.com/mcafee-labs/critical-office-zero-day-attacks-detected-wild/
- https://support.office.com/en-us/article/What-is-Protected-View-d6f09ac7-e6b9-4495-8e43-2bbcdbcb6653
- https://support.office.com/en-us/article/What-is-File-Block-10d0e0ab-fecf-4605-befd-1e6563e7686d
Credit
Public exploitation of this vulnerability was reported by McAfee and FireEye.
This document was written by Will Dormann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: Unknown
- Date Public: 07 Apr 2017
- Date First Published: 10 Apr 2017
- Date Last Updated: 10 Apr 2017
- Document Revision: 13
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.