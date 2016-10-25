Vulnerability Note VU#974055

CWE-200: Information Exposure - CVE-2016-6542 The iTrack device tracking ID number is the device's BLE MAC address. It can be obtained by being in range of the device.



CWE-799: Improper Control of Interaction Frequency - CVE-2016-6543

A captured MAC/device ID can be registered under multiple user accounts allowing access to getgps GPS data, which can allow unauthenticated parties to track the device.



CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2016-6544

getgps data can be modified without authentication by setting the data using the parametercmd:setothergps . This vulnerability can be exploited to alter the GPS data of a lost device.



CWE-613: Insufficient Session Expiration - CVE-2016-6545

Session cookies are not used for maintaining valid sessions. The user's password is passed as a POST parameter over HTTPS using a base64 encoded passwd field on every request.



CWE-313: Cleartext Storage in a File or on Disk - CVE-2016-6546

The iTrack Easy mobile application stores the account password used to authenticate to the cloud API in base64-encoding in the cache.db file. The base64 encoding format is considered equivalent to cleartext.





The CVSS Score below represents CVE-2016-6544