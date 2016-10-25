Vulnerability Note VU#974055
iTrack Easy contains multiple vulnerabilities
Overview
iTrack Easy contains multiple vulnerabilities including sensitive information exposure and missing authentication.
Description
CWE-200: Information Exposure - CVE-2016-6542
The iTrack device tracking ID number is the device's BLE MAC address. It can be obtained by being in range of the device.
Impact
These vulnerabilities may allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to track a user's location without their consent.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.
Use with caution
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|iTrack
|Affected
|13 Sep 2016
|25 Oct 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|5.8
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:--
|Temporal
|5.8
|E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND
|Environmental
|1.4
|CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://www.ieasytec.com/
- https://community.rapid7.com/community/infosec/blog/2016/10/25/multiple-bluetooth-low-energy-ble-tracker-vulnerabilities
Credit
Thanks to Deral Heiland and Adam Compton of Rapid7, Inc. for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6542 CVE-2016-6543 CVE-2016-6544 CVE-2016-6545 CVE-2016-6546
- Date Public: 25 Oct 2016
- Date First Published: 25 Oct 2016
- Date Last Updated: 25 Oct 2016
- Document Revision: 21
