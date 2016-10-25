Vulnerability Note VU#974055

iTrack Easy contains multiple vulnerabilities

Original Release date: 25 Oct 2016 | Last revised: 25 Oct 2016

Overview

iTrack Easy contains multiple vulnerabilities including sensitive information exposure and missing authentication.

Description

CWE-200: Information Exposure - CVE-2016-6542

The iTrack device tracking ID number is the device's BLE MAC address. It can be obtained by being in range of the device.

CWE-799: Improper Control of Interaction Frequency - CVE-2016-6543
A captured MAC/device ID can be registered under multiple user accounts allowing access to getgps GPS data, which can allow unauthenticated parties to track the device.

CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2016-6544
getgps data can be modified without authentication by setting the data using the parametercmd:setothergps. This vulnerability can be exploited to alter the GPS data of a lost device.

CWE-613: Insufficient Session Expiration - CVE-2016-6545
Session cookies are not used for maintaining valid sessions. The user's password is passed as a POST parameter over HTTPS using a base64 encoded passwd field on every request.

CWE-313: Cleartext Storage in a File or on Disk - CVE-2016-6546
The iTrack Easy mobile application stores the account password used to authenticate to the cloud API in base64-encoding in the cache.db file. The base64 encoding format is considered equivalent to cleartext.


The CVSS Score below represents CVE-2016-6544

Impact

These vulnerabilities may allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to track a user's location without their consent.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.

Use with caution

Until the vendor supplies a patch, the user should practice caution as to where these devices are used.

Vendor Information (Learn More)

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
iTrackAffected13 Sep 201625 Oct 2016
CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector
Base 5.8 AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:--
Temporal 5.8 E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND
Environmental 1.4 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Deral Heiland and Adam Compton of Rapid7, Inc. for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

